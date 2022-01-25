Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $427.22

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 427.22 ($5.76) and traded as low as GBX 375.75 ($5.07). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 387.50 ($5.23), with a volume of 24,517 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 429.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 427.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.10 million and a P/E ratio of 4.61.

Avingtrans Company Profile (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

