Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ally Financial worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,774 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

