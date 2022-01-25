Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,827 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $29.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

