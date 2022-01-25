Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,986 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $72.12. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

