Aviva PLC Has $10.46 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,198 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Hologic worth $10,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hologic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLX. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

