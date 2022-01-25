Aviva PLC Sells 2,206 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,630,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.73.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBAC opened at $326.54 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 124.16 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.53.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

