Aviva PLC Sells 29,236 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,236 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.47.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

