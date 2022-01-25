AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €32.20 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($36.59) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CS. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on AXA in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC set a €32.60 ($37.05) price objective on AXA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.52) price objective on AXA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on AXA in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €28.81 ($32.74).

AXA stock opened at €26.77 ($30.41) on Friday. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($31.47). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.42.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

