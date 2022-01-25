AXIS Capital (AXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AXIS Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXS opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AXIS Capital stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

