B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 318 RH (NYSE:RH)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

RH has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.

RH stock opened at $407.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a 52-week low of $362.00 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $544.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.17.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.