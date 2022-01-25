B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $266,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,629,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,205,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 18,312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 84,785 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,448,000 after buying an additional 76,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,319,000 after buying an additional 45,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $180.28 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $149.33 and a one year high of $223.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

