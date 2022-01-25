Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.24.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.88.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,252,165. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

