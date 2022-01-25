Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 145 ($1.96) target price on the stock.

Bakkavor Group stock opened at GBX 120.20 ($1.62) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £696.47 million and a P/E ratio of 13.21. Bakkavor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 143.80 ($1.94). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 124.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

