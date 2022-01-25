Balancer (BAL) Price Hits $12.03 on Top Exchanges

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for $12.03 or 0.00032675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $83.54 million and approximately $27.13 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Balancer Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

