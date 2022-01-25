Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock Position Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.44.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

