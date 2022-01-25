Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bally’s’ FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BALY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.63.

NYSE:BALY opened at $29.23 on Friday. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 2.31.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bally’s news, CFO Stephen H. Capp acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260 over the last three months. 40.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Bally’s by 67.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bally’s by 181.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bally’s by 42.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

