Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $748,000 Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of VMware by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,084 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware stock opened at $125.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.26.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

