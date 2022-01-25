Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $878,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 83,605.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 30,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $98.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

