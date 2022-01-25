Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,763,000 after acquiring an additional 303,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in PPL by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 4.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 391,467 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,663,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PPL by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

