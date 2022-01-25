Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $660,000 Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,065 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $149.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Sea Limited has a one year low of $132.00 and a one year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.36.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

