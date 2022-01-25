Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 11,208 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 844,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 71,306 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 786,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 146,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

