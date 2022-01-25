Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 48 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Generac were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bbva USA increased its position in Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Generac by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $286.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.77 and its 200 day moving average is $408.65. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.21 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.26.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

