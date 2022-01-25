Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on BSMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 104.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,879,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 960,864 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,410,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 158,710 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,044,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 900,110 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 172,400 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSMX stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

