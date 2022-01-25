Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 1,262 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,933,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 201,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $85,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 258,563 shares of company stock valued at $19,736,628 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSCC opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.02. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 93.69, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

