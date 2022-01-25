Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 257 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $270.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.