Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,702. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.27. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

