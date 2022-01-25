Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $685,000 Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Chewy were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 23.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 392,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 45.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth about $467,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

In other news, Director James A. Star acquired 26,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,576 shares of company stock worth $17,229,834. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,163.50 and a beta of 0.35. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.65.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

