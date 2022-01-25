Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $773,000 Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.94.

TEAM stock opened at $300.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of -69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $362.02 and a 200-day moving average of $364.89. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.