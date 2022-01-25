Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $810,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 104.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 179.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pinterest by 245.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 46,227 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Pinterest by 35.0% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE PINS opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,101 shares of company stock valued at $13,094,094. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.