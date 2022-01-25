Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,098 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15,871.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,929,000. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

