Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 3,742 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Chewy were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,351,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,283,000 after acquiring an additional 184,226 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,098,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after purchasing an additional 53,433 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 26.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,801,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,694,000 after purchasing an additional 377,614 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,573,000 after buying an additional 232,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,755,000 after buying an additional 245,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,163.50 and a beta of 0.35. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $120.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.65.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star acquired 26,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,576 shares of company stock worth $17,229,834 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

