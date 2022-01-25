Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 11,279 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,279 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vontier were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,566,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,023,000 after buying an additional 99,892 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Vontier’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

