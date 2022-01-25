Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,532 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 233,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 475,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,426 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

