Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 122,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 534.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 62,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

NYSE:CL opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

