Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $75.68 and a 52 week high of $99.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of Hawaii stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Bank of Hawaii worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

