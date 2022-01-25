Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $609.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $42.00.
In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile
Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.
