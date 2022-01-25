Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $609.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

