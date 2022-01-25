Bank of Nova Scotia Has $32.52 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 991.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,474 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $32,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 94.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 127.6% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day moving average of $112.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,557. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.