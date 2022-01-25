Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $34.39 Million Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 230,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,387,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.25% of Elastic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,043,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,062,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 6,718.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 39,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,685. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.71.

Shares of ESTC opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

