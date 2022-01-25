Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 33,894 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,894 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Intuit were worth $42,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.90.

Intuit stock opened at $534.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.33 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $625.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

