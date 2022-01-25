Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 73,837 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 103.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,837 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $28,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $200.07 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.24 and a 200 day moving average of $211.30. The firm has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,584 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

