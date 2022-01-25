Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,897 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 45,837 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $36,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $570.01 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $435.77 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $694.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $650.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price target (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.06.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.