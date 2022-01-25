Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,369 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $39,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 67,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,224,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 824,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,176,000 after acquiring an additional 88,373 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.05.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $301.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.