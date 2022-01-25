Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,600,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $167.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.94 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $1,408,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,785 shares of company stock valued at $33,475,655 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.07.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

