Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Magellan Health worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGLN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 623.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.04 and a 52 week high of $99.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

