Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of ExlService worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 97.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 45,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after purchasing an additional 266,227 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1,550.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at $1,645,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at $1,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $126.95 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.39 and a 12 month high of $146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.84.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,210 shares of company stock worth $5,674,860. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

