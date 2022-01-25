Barclays PLC Sells 9,090 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Lincoln Electric worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 410.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 48.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $132.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.65. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

