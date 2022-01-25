Barclays Raises Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $20.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRO. Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -304.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after buying an additional 1,219,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after buying an additional 878,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,837,000 after buying an additional 335,343 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 599,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after purchasing an additional 647,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.