Barclays Raises Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $20.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRO. Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.
MRO stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -304.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59.
In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after buying an additional 1,219,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after buying an additional 878,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,837,000 after buying an additional 335,343 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 599,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after purchasing an additional 647,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
