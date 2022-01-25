Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 2,450 ($33.05) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDV. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.78) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.75) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of EDV stock opened at GBX 1,625 ($21.92) on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 1,505 ($20.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,150 ($29.01). The company has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,672.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,717.42.

