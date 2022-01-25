Barings LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000. Barings LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,777,000 after acquiring an additional 111,137 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000.

Shares of EAGG opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.18.

