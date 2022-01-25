Barings LLC Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after acquiring an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,312,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 17,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $170.07 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $190.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.